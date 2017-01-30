Lancaster bar holds concert in support of refugees

A new BBC report said Lancaster has taken in 1,300 refugees since 2013. On Sunday night, a non-profit that’s been helping re-settle refugees in Lancaster for the last 30 years, rallied in support.

Hundreds of people showed up to Telus 360, a popular bar in Lancaster city, for a concert supporting refugees Sunday night.

“We welcome refugees, we welcome every one, we love every one,” Claudia Paz, a refugee from Honduraz, said.

The people want them all to stay. And though President Trump’s executive orders are only stopping travelers coming to the U.S. from seven countries, many local refugees feel they’re in limbo.

“No one knows how to interpret these executive orders. So one of the biggest problems is that, we have a law as it stands, these executive orders come out, they’re very ambiguous, they haven’t been vetted by lawyers,” Christina Hartman, who ran for Congress, said.

“What am I going to do? What’s going to happen to me? What’s going to happen to my mom? What’s going to happen to my brother?,” Paz asked.

The BBC report said Lancaster takes 20 times more refugees per capita than the rest of the U.S. Church World Service, or CWS, is one of the organizations that’s helped get them here.

Members said because of the affordable housing, low unemployment, and welcoming community.

“We’ve resettled people from all of those countries. they may never be reunited with their families,” Sheila Mastropietro, director of the Lancaster office of nonprofit Church World Service, said.

The vetting process to bring refugees over is lengthy. They argue terrorists won’t infiltrate a refugee program, and now they fear many refugees will never see loved ones again.

“There’s a big difference, between a terrorist and a refugee, and we are not resettling terrorists here in the united states,” Mastropietro said

