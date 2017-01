CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Saturday is Cardiovascular Disease Awareness Day at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill.

In an effort to promote heart health, the hospital is offering free health screenings this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday’s agenda also includes presentations from doctors and a cooking demonstration.

To register please call 717-972-4149 or click here for more information.

