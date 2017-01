A Harrisburg man accused of helping Isis is expected to plead guilty to terrorism charges Monday.

Jalil Aziz could spend up to 20 years in prison. He’s accused of using twitter to spread Isis propaganda, actively recruit new members and share the names and addresses of 100 American service members.

Stay with abc27 both on-air and online for updates throughout the day.

For more on the case against Aziz, click here.

