Gov. Wolf unveils plan to merge 4 agencies into 1 department

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Consolidation was the word of the day Monday at the state Capitol. Gov. Tom Wolf announced a plan to merge four state departments – Health, Aging, Human Services, Drug and Alcohol Programs – into one: the Department of Health and Human Services.

“This new department will create less silos and less red tape for consumers that really need these services,” said Wolf spokesman JJ Abbott. He said there are redundancies and unnecessary bureaucracies that the governor wants to eliminate and streamline.

In the past six weeks, Wolf has announced the closings of two mental health facilities and a prison. He also announced a hiring freeze and a promise not to fill vacant state positions. He is now pushing an agency merger. They are certainly not traditional priorities for a Democrat.

But Democratic leaders in the House and the Senate are supportive of the move.

“What Democrats and the governor are hearing is that we have to do these type of things,” Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) said. “We need to streamline and continue to operate but with less resources.”

Of course, the Wolf proposal has Republicans taking credit.

“We are very glad the governor is heeding our call to look outside the box,” House Republican spokesman Steve Miskin said.

The consolidation requires legislative support and in principle, Miskin said, the GOP-led General Assembly is on board.

“We want to more efficiently make sure the money goes where it’s actually needed as opposed to Harrisburg administrators,” Miskin said.

But it won’t all be hosannas and praise at the Capitol. There will be a fight over the attempted merger. That was signaled last week by Gary Tennis, who was fired from his position as Secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. He insists that rolling DDAP into another department would be a disaster considering Pennsylvania is in the midst of a historic opioid and overdose epidemic.

“It’s not about my job,” Tennis said emphatically. “It’s about the 10 Pennsylvanians a day that die. It’s about the 10 Pennsylvania families that are shattered each and every day.”

Abbott notes that Wolf’s plan would make the state’s drug czar a cabinet-level position and reiterates that the governor has prioritized the opioid epidemic and that won’t be diminished.

To some stakeholders, consolidation doesn’t make sense, but the state desperately needs to save dollars and cents. Wolf will deliver his budget address next Tuesday starkly staring at a huge deficit and without support for broad-based tax increases. He’s looking for savings wherever he can find them.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale (D) supports the governor’s plan as long as two conditions are met.

“Are there gonna be real savings?” DePasquale asked at a news conference on a separate topic Monday. “That’s number one. And number two, will it lead to a more effective delivery system? Hopefully, the answer is yes to both and we’ll be monitoring both situations.”

