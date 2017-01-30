Eating Heart Healthy!

Dietitian Courtney Hager joined us in the kitchen and kept with the theme of heart health. Her simple stir-fry recipe is a quick and tasty way to keep your heart clean and hunger satisfied!
Low sodium, heart healthy EASY chicken stir fry:
For sauce:
1 clove garlic
½ tablespoon fresh ginger (chopped)
½ tsp sesame oil
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
¼ cup chicken broth (unsalted/low sodium)
1-2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes
¼-1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
½ tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
For stir fry:
¾ pound chicken breast or tenders (in 1 inch pieces)
4 cups Oriental Stir Fry Vegetables (frozen)
1 tablespoon sesame oil for pan
For serving:
2-3/4 cups cooked brown rice
½ of a lime, juiced
- Prep chicken by cutting into small 1 inch pieces.
- In a 2 cup bowl, mix sauce ingredients
- Heat sesame oil in skillet or wok over high heat. Stir fry vegetables and place them in a bowl to the side.
- In an oiled skillet or wok, cook chicken until almost cooked through and return vegetables to skillet along with sauce. Bring to a boil and continue stirring until the chicken is done, the sauce is thickened, and vegetables are tender. Add juice of half a lime.
Serve over rice.