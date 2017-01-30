Eating Heart Healthy!

Dietitian Courtney Hager joined us in the kitchen and kept with the theme of heart health. Her simple stir-fry recipe is a quick and tasty way to keep your heart clean and hunger satisfied!

Low sodium, heart healthy EASY chicken stir fry:

For sauce:

1 clove garlic

½ tablespoon fresh ginger (chopped)

½ tsp sesame oil

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

¼ cup chicken broth (unsalted/low sodium)

1-2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes

¼-1/2 cup fresh basil leaves

½ tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

For stir fry:

¾ pound chicken breast or tenders (in 1 inch pieces)

4 cups Oriental Stir Fry Vegetables (frozen)

1 tablespoon sesame oil for pan

For serving:

2-3/4 cups cooked brown rice

½ of a lime, juiced

Prep chicken by cutting into small 1 inch pieces. In a 2 cup bowl, mix sauce ingredients Heat sesame oil in skillet or wok over high heat. Stir fry vegetables and place them in a bowl to the side. In an oiled skillet or wok, cook chicken until almost cooked through and return vegetables to skillet along with sauce. Bring to a boil and continue stirring until the chicken is done, the sauce is thickened, and vegetables are tender. Add juice of half a lime.

Serve over rice.

