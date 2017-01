ADAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A 20-year-old Denver man has been charged after an alleged assault Sunday night.

Jeremy B. Fullertown was arrested shortly after police were called to a home in the first block of East Main Street in Adamstown Borough.

Fullertown is accused of striking and choking a resident at the home.

He faces a simple assault charge.

