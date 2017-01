PEQUEA, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner has been called to a crash in southwestern Lancaster County.

According to a Lancaster County 911 dispatcher, a vehicle crashed into a tree on Marticville Road in Martic Township.

The crash, which occurred around 5:20 p.m., has closed the roadway between Hilldale and River roads.

No other details were immediately available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...