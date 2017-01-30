Congressman Barletta: Travel ban will protect America’s borders

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Congressman Lou Barletta, an outspoken critic of President Obama’s immigration plans, stood by the new commander in chief’s controversial travel ban.

“We are at war with radical Islamic terrorists,” Barletta (R-Pennsylvania) said. “You don’t just turn your back and allow people to come in from some of these hot spots without making sure that we have done the proper screening.”

Barletta said President Trump’s executive order will help fight ISIS and protect America’s borders. Of the more than 100 people who were stranded at airports over the weekend because of Trump’s order, Barletta said their struggle was a small price to pay to enter America.

“I stood on the Homeland Security Committee and we’ve had four national security experts testify that we have no way of checking the background of many people in the refugee program,” he said.

Barletta also stressed that a moratorium is temporary, but he sees it as a way for America for beef up its national security.

“ISIS has publicly declared they will use that refugee program to enter the United States,” Barletta told ABC 27 News. “A travel document is a weapon for terrorists. That’s the most important weapon they have.”

U.S. Congressman Scott Perry (R-Pennsylvania) also stood by President Trump’s travel ban. He released the following statement:

“The United States has the most generous refugee policies in the world and a culturally diverse, open country unlike any other. We want that proud tradition to continue. Yet ISIS continues to embed fighters within the refugee flows bound for Europe to carry out terrorist attacks and clearly encourages its followers to do the same in the United States. There’s no “Muslim ban.” President Trump’s executive order imposes a temporary, 90-day ban on people entering our country from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen – countries rife with jihadist violence. Muslims and others from the more than 190 remaining countries in the world are unaffected. Even the Iraqi government says it understands the security reasons behind the President’s decision. The order aims to improve our vetting process by temporarily halting refugee admissions for 120 days. Top national security officials repeatedly warn that we don’t have the necessary resources or information to fully vet refugees. Former President Obama banned many refugees from Iraq in 2011. Former President Carter, during the Iranian Hostage Crisis, banned Iranians from entering the United States with very limited exceptions. Notably, the media was silent on both occasions. Clearly, however, the Administration must clarify its policies and remove any confusion with regard to Green Card holders. The primary duty of government is to keep the American people safe. We must take common sense steps to protect ourselves from those who take advantage of our generosity to commit acts of terrorism.”

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey also supported President Trump. The Republican from Pennsylvania released the following statement:

“It is crucial that our nation strike the right balance between defending our people against the deadly threat of international terrorism and providing a safe haven for innocent refugees seeking peace and freedom. I support the administration’s decision to increase vetting and temporarily suspend the admission of certain individuals from states that sponsor or provide safe havens to terrorists, or are too weak to prosecute terrorists within their borders. Terrorists have successfully infiltrated refugee populations entering Europe and gone on to commit heinous acts of barbarity. I have long been concerned about our ability to distinguish between predominantly peaceful and innocent refugees, and the likely rare, but lethal, terrorists in the midst of those refugees coming from terror havens and lawless lands. That is why I, along with a bipartisan majority of the House and Senate, supported the SAFE Act, which called for enhanced vetting. Unfortunately, the initial executive order was flawed – it was too broad and poorly explained. This apparently resulted in denied entry into the United States for lawful permanent residents and others who should have been allowed immediate entry. Fortunately, the administration has clarified that this order does not apply to Green Card holders and that the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security have the ability to grant exceptions which certainly should apply to, among others, foreign nationals who served the U.S. military in various support roles. I look forward to learning more about how the administration intends to enforce this executive order, to determine whether it indeed strikes the appropriate balance between defending our nation and maintaining our ability to provide a safe haven for persecuted individuals.”

