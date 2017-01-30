Chambersburg soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting student

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg Area High School soccer coach was arrested, after he was accused of having sex with a juvenile student.

Court documents show 34-year-old Jeffrey Hand is charged with sexual assault and corrupting a minor.

“It just feels like you can’t trust people anymore,” Devin Lipincott, a senior at the high school, said.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police “Coach Jeff” would invite her over, give her alcohol, and they would have sex. She says it went on from September to December of last year, confirmed by the victim’s texts.

“He went through all the proper vetting processes that would go for everyone, and there was no, to the best of our knowledge, nothing in the background check,” Superintendent Joe Padasak said.

ABC27 confirmed Hand’s record was clean prior to this incident.

Padasak tells us Hand was immediately fired from coaching the day the district found out from a parent about the “inappropriate relationship.”

The district’s athletic director, Jeremy Flores, says they do all they can to prevent this.

“It’s a different environment than directly in the classroom,” Flores said. “There’s constant education going on with our coaching staff about what’s appropriate and inappropriate.”

Hand also worked at Keystone Behavior Health, as a therapist for teenagers.

Chambersburg senior, Madison Shearer, was one of his patients.

“He seemed really nice, like he was concerned,” Shearer said. “And he seemed kind of like a friend.”

Keystone says he is no longer employed there, either.

“It kind of scares me because it makes me believe that even people you trusted can turn out to be something they’re not,” Shearer said.

Hand’s preliminary hearing is on Feb. 7.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...