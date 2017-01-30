Carlisle police seek info in theft at restaurant

WHTM Staff Published:
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect accused of stealing money from a restaurant.

According to police, the theft happened around 3 p.m. last Monday at The Pizza Grille on Ritner Highway.

The suspect is described at a man around 20 years old with an athletic build. He is accused of stealing money from the restaurant’s tip jar.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

