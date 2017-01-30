Over 75,000 strokes occur each year due to Atrial Fibrillation.

“In Atrial Fibrillation, the top chambers of the heart don’t contract very well, therefore, the blood can stagnate around the walls of the heart and form clots,” tells Dr. Pradeep Yadav, interventional cardiologist.

Blood thinners are one of the best solutions to this issue, however, for those sensitive to thinners, the FDA approved Watchman device can be another solution.

Dr. Yadav tells us more about the procedures to remedy Atrial Fibrillation.

