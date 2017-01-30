Atrial Fibrillation

By Published:
013017part3

Over 75,000 strokes occur each year due to Atrial Fibrillation.

“In Atrial Fibrillation, the top chambers of the heart don’t contract very well, therefore, the blood can stagnate around the walls of the heart and form clots,” tells Dr. Pradeep Yadav, interventional cardiologist.

Blood thinners are one of the best solutions to this issue, however, for those sensitive to thinners, the FDA approved Watchman device can be another solution.

Dr. Yadav tells us more about the procedures to remedy Atrial Fibrillation.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s