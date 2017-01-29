Volunteers give home makeover to formerly homeless veteran

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – An Army veteran down on her luck got a special surprise Saturday. Several organizations and volunteers made it happen.

People young and old moved furniture and boxes into a York home.

“We’re unloading the stuff, taking it all upstairs, and then we’re kind of getting it situated,” Austin Siewert, sales manager at Military and Commercial Fasteners.

Wholey Homes, as well as Military and Commercial Fasteners, filled up a moving truck.

“We did a drive at office to get furniture and stuff like that to bring into the house,” Austin said.

“When we all come together, we can create something really beautiful I think I really neat,” said Anna Siewert, founder of Wholey Homes.

The volunteers are working hard for a woman who’s been through a lot.

“It started with my husband passing away. He had terminal cancer,” retired U.S. Army E4 Deborah Gilbert said.

That caused Gilbert to lose her home and stay at the Bell Family Shelter.

“I’m 61 years old, and I’ve never been homeless in my life, so it was a shock to me,” Gilbert said. “It was something that I really had to wrap my head around.”

The YWCA of Greater Harrisburg helped Gilbert move into her home with her daughter and grandson a few weeks ago.

“We’re basically focusing on the master bedroom and the living room,” Anna said.

Volunteers gave Gilbert a home makeover for their day of service.

“For this to happen and people to do it willingly and the generosity of their hearts, it’s touching, it’s hopeful, it’s encouraging,” Gilbert said.

“There’s something everybody can do to help somebody else,” Anna said.

Gilbert said she never expected the big makeover and plans to pay it forward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...