Local “superheroes” hold blanket drive

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – They say not all superheroes wear capes, but in this case, they do.

“It might be the only time they get to meet Spiderman or the only time they get to meet a princess. And that means a lot to us to see the joy on their faces,” Kristin Johnson, dressed up as Snow White, said.

The Central PA Avengers is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers that go out and support the community with events for children. They’ve been collecting blankets for the past month to donate to LifePath Christian Ministries, a homeless shelter in York. But today was more than just blankets.

“It’s them here, and the interaction they have with the children, and it really changes the child’s day. It gives them a sense of purpose and hope,” Ceo of LifePath Christian Ministries, Matthew Carey, said.

Many of the families at the drive are in need.

“They’re taking time out of their day to help other people. I hope my kids, when they get older, they’ll be doing the same thing,” one parent said.

“For that hour that they’re with them. They’re not in a homeless shelter. They’re actually just experiencing life. And for me that’s the greatest thing that could happen for today,” Carey said.

And though they collected about a hundred blankets to donate, the group said their mission is to give children the strength and encouragement they need in hard times.

“It’s always exciting when you’re standing there dressed as a princess and that first kids walks in, and you can see it on their face. They run up to you and they’re just hugging you. It’s magical,” Johnson said.

Many of the blankets will go back to residents at the shelter. The drive ended Saturday but people can always drop off blankets or other donations at the center at any time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...