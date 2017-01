LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An elderly woman has died after a three vehicle accident involving a garbage truck.

The accident happened on the 5400 block of Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township, just after noon on Friday.

Police say an elderly driver of one of the vehicles was taken to Hershey Medical Center, and she later died from her injuries.

There is no word on if anybody else was hurt in the crash.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is investigating the crash.

