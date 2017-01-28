York Co. Coroner expected to release the name of pregnant woman killed with sword

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) The York County Coroner is expected to release the name of the pregnant woman police said was killed by her husband.

Northern York County Regional Police say John Ziegler III, 35, called 911 around 4:15 Friday afternoon. He told dispatchers that he struck his 25-year-old wife with a sword at a home along the 1100 block of Ledge Lane in Jackson Township.

The woman and her unborn child did not survive the attack.

Police said Ziegler and the woman weren’t alone during the attack. A 2-year-old was also inside of the home but was not hurt.

The toddler is now in the custody of Children and Youth Services.

Ziegler is charged with criminal homicide.

