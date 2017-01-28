Snow showers this morning, winds stay all day

TODAY: Morning Flurries/Snow Showers. Then Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 40. Wind Chills in the Lower 30s, Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 27. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 38. Weaker Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Today features pesky west winds again. This time around we do not expect many snow showers as the winds slightly shift directions by the afternoon. Periods of light snow are still possible this morning providing a quick coating of snow, especially for northern areas. Plan for similar temperatures as today with highs in the upper 30s to 40F and some periods of sun mixed in with scattered clouds. The winds do relax by Sunday, but clouds return from the north with another disturbance and front dropping in.

Next week sees an increase in storm activity around us, however we still do not see much affecting our forecast. Some light snow showers are possible by next Tuesday and Wednesday as several clipper systems push across the Northeast. Through the end of this month we keep the seasonable air, so highs in the upper 30s and nighttime lows in the 20s hold through the start of February.

