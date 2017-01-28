Police: Man exposes himself in restaurant, charged with multiple drug offenses

Lower Paxton Township, Pa. (WHTM)- Lower Paxton Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of N. Mountain Road for a man who had exposed himself inside a local restaurant.

Police identified him as 46-year-old Scott Flowers.

While speaking with Flowers, officers noted that he had bloodshot eyes and appeared intoxicated. After conducting on-scene interviews, Flowers was taken into custody.

A search incident to arrest yielded multiple oxycodone pills – for which Flowers had no prescription – marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Flowers was transported to the Booking Center for processing and will be charged with Indecent Exposure, Open Lewdness and multiple drug-related offenses.

