PA political leaders react to travel ban order

Travelers walk through terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. While driving remains the most popular form of transportation Thanksgiving travelers take, AAA expects just under 4 million people to fly to their holiday destinations. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania leaders are reacting to the executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, that bans nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, as well as bans those fleeing from war-torn Syria.

Governor Tom Wolf:
“On a human level, it is unconscionable to do this to these legal immigrants and their families.”

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D):
“This reported executive action is contrary to our values and our security. If news reports are correct, it will mean turning away children fleeing barrel bombing in Syria, women and girls fleeing human rights violations in Sudan and Somalia, and brave people who risked their lives to work with our troops in Iraq.”

State Rep. Patty Kim (D):
“The U.S. has a rigorous screening process already in place for refugees wanting to enter America. This ban is completely unnecessary and un-American.”

ABC 27 has reached out to U.S. Senator Pat Toomey to get his reaction to the executive order. So far, he has not responded.

