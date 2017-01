WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM)- The annual March For Life rally was held in Washington D.C. on Friday.

Tens of thousands of people made their way to the National Mall.

It’s held every year to protest the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade which legalized abortion.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the rally.

This is the first time a sitting VP has attended.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...