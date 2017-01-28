Man charged with attempted homicide after shooting at woman

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting at a person outside her home.

Julian Rodriguez, 19, was in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Halifax Township around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Rodriguez began shouting at the victim’s residence to get her attention. Police say she asked him to leave and he wouldn’t.

The victim threw a rock at Rodriguez’ vehicle. She then ran back toward her residence when Rodriguez shot at her. The bullet missed the victim and nobody was hurt.

Four hours after that incident, Harrisburg police stopped Rodriguez in a different vehicle for a separate traffic incident. He was taken into custody.

Rodriguez is facing a number of charges including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

