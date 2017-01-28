Investigation continues into missing Lancaster County man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police continued their investigation into the disappearance of a man who hasn’t been seen since October.

Justin Meyers, 29, was last seen on October 29th, in the area of Lancaster Pike, in Providence Township.

On Friday and Saturday, investigators were in the 500 block of Lancaster Pike to conduct a follow up on their investigation.

Meyers is approximately 5’10” and weighs between 135 and 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on where Meyers may be are asked to contact the PA State Police Lancaster Station at (717) 299-7650.

