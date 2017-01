DUBAI (WHTM) — A Cumberland Valley graduate battling brain cancer is one marathon away from finishing the World Marathon Challenge: 7 marathons, on 7 continents in 7 days.

Bethann Telford finished her sixth marathon in Dubai Saturday.

She posted video on facebook during the race.

Telford has completed marathons in Antarctica, U.S., Spain and Morocco.

On Sunday, Telford is set to finish the challenge by running a marathon in Sydney, Australia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...