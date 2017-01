CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)— Crews from several counties are battling a 2-alarm fire at an auto and truck salvage building.

The fire is at Carlisle Auto and Truck Salvage Inc. along Gasoline Alley. It started around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Emergency dispatchers said crews will be on scene for hours.

abc27 News is still working on getting information on this breaking story.

