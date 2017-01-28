2 sentenced to 100 years or more in Philadelphia shooting

By Published:
caution tape

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Two men have been sentenced to a century or longer in prison in a shotgun shooting that injured seven people in north Philadelphia, including three children.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2jgzqp3 ) reports that a judge on Friday sentenced 33-year-old Keith Warren to 100 to 200 years in state prison and 38-year-old Dennis Tindal to 105 to 210 years.

Authorities said Warren was the shooter and Tindal had been involved in a fight with some men on the Kensington block earlier in the day in June 2015.

Jurors in November convicted them of 30 counts each, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons counts.

Prosecutors said Warren was aiming at one man but fired indiscriminately on the crowded block. The injured included three children between 3 and 10 years old.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s