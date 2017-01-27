York elementary school evacuated for gas leak

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York elementary school has been evacuated for a small gas leak, but officials say no students or staff are in any danger.

A York County 911 dispatcher said the reported leak at Phineas Davis Elementary School, at 300 South Ogontz Street, was reported around 10:30 a.m.

Officials said the school will be closing for the day, effective immediately. They said students can be picked up at St. Andrews Episcopal Church at 1502 Fourth Avenue.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...