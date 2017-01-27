Women under-represented in state Legislature, but not in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Millions of women around the globe marched last weekend.

And they spoke.

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans (D-York) hopes everyone was listening.

“We’re here. Pay attention to us. We have needs. We have some things that are important to us. Don’t discount us,” said Hill-Evans, a brand new legislator in York.

York County certainly does not discount its women. The last four newly elected state representatives – Kristin Phillips-Hill, Kate Klunk, Evans, Dawn Keefer – are female.

“We have a different perspective we bring,” said Keefer, also newly elected. “It’s a unique voice and we should have a proportionate number of women here.”

Women hold four of York County’s seven seats in the state House. That’s just fine with male counterpart Rep. Seth Grove.

“They understand the issues,” Grove said of York County’s female four. “They bring great perspectives from their personal lives, their businesses, their family, dealing with husbands, so they’re great. I enjoy working with all of them.”

Phillips-Hill said women more easily disagree without being disagreeable.

“Even though we take very different sides of an issue, we have a way of working in a civil manner to address those issues,” she said.

When asked what women bring to the equation, Hill-Evans had a rapid response.

“Common sense,” she blurted almost before the question was completed. Then she laughed, “I’m sorry. I was too fast with that.” She chuckled again.

But women aren’t getting the last laugh yet. They hold just 40 of 203 House seats. And females were elected to just 7 of 50 seats in the Senate.

Pennsylvania has never elected a woman governor or U.S. senator. Commonwealth voters just rejected both Hillary Clinton and Katie McGinty.

“Some day,” said Phillips Hill of female elected executives. “And we’ll make sure we put the right woman into those positions,” she said with a laugh.

Hill-Evans hopes that the success in York County breeds more success for women everywhere.

“When we see one or two or five that have succeeded, then it encourages others to do the same thing,” she said.

But she concedes that other women are not as supportive of her political aspirations.

“They say you’ve gotta be nuts,” Hill-Evans said with a laugh.

