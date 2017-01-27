Woman on trial for setting man on fire found not guilty

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman accused of setting a man on fire in his Silver Spring Township home has been found not guilty of attempted homicide.

A jury in Cumberland County on Friday also acquitted Christina Leach of aggravated assault and arson but found her guilty of felony theft for stealing the man’s work van, according to court records.

Leach, 28, of Harrisburg, was charged in May 2015 after police said she tied the man to a bed then doused him with a flammable liquid and set him on fire. Police said she then held his bedroom door closed to prevent him from escaping.

The man told investigators he jumped from a second-story window and escaped to a nearby convenience store. He was treated for burns at a hospital.

Leach told police a different story. She said the man was holding the liquid while playing with fire. When he became sexually aggressive, she said she pushed him and the liquid ignited.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...