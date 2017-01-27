Woman, man charged with making teen drug deal collateral

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania couple has been charged with holding a 15-year-old boy as collateral while they forced his 16-year-old brother to go and buy some marijuana for them.

Forty-five-year-old Edna Clinton, of Wrightsville, was charged last month with false imprisonment and corruption of minors. But Wrightsville police on Thursday announced they’ve filed the same charges against 44-year-old Paul Clark, of Strasburg, who had yet to be arrested.

Police say Clinton asked the older teen to buy $60 worth of marijuana, then had Clark drive both teens to the site of the deal. That’s where police say the suspects forced the 15-year-old to remain in the car until his brother returned with the dope.

Clinton’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call for comment Friday. Clark doesn’t have an attorney listed in court records.

