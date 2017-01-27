Superfood or Super Hype?

Whether you want to quit a bad habit or start a healthy one, New Year’s resolutions abound this time of year. And if eating well is one of yours, you may think adding in handfuls of superfoods will make all the difference. But watch out: Consumer Reports reveals some superfoods are not super at all.

Take apple cider vinegar – which if you drink regularly lowers cholesterol, aids in weight loss and fights heartburn – right? Wrong! These claims are overblown. And in some cases, overdoing it on apple cider vinegar has been shown to damage the esophagus.

Other foods that may be over-hyped? Bone broth – otherwise known as stock – has been touted as a way to fight inflammation and make skin look younger. Or the new “it” fat – coconut oil – claims to prevent Alzheimer’s. And turmeric – that vibrant yellow spice – powerful enough to destroy tumors.

Not so fast. More proof is needed. Anytime something is promoted as a miracle cure, watch out. Some of these foods do have health benefits, but eating a lot of them all the time isn’t going to give you superpowers.

Consumer Reports says there’s a better way to a healthier diet in the New Year: eat whole grains, lots of fruits and vegetables, and lean proteins.

And in case you were wondering – there’s no need to give up on trendy kale. But add in brussels sprouts, broccoli and cabbage; they’re also jam-packed with nutrients.

Some claims hold up. Ginger has been found to be an effective remedy for nausea. And for a headache, try drinking a tall glass of water before you reach for a pill.

