Staying breezy today with a few flurries

By Published:
bretts-forecast

Gusty northwest winds moved in yesterday carrying seasonably cooler air just in time for the weekend. Expect peeks of sun today with stray flurries coming from that strong northwest flow off the Great Lakes. Highs will be around 40 degrees. The breeze stays healthy tonight and through Saturday too. Sunday will bring a few more clouds and highs dip into the upper 30s. While there are no signs of significant weather over the next week, the current weather pattern features a trough over the Northeast U.S. This means seasonably chilly air will stay in place through next week with the occasional clipper-type system moving through. There could be a couple flurries Monday, more scattered flurries next Tuesday, and perhaps the chance at some light snow by the middle of next week. Stay tuned!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s