Staying breezy today with a few flurries

Gusty northwest winds moved in yesterday carrying seasonably cooler air just in time for the weekend. Expect peeks of sun today with stray flurries coming from that strong northwest flow off the Great Lakes. Highs will be around 40 degrees. The breeze stays healthy tonight and through Saturday too. Sunday will bring a few more clouds and highs dip into the upper 30s. While there are no signs of significant weather over the next week, the current weather pattern features a trough over the Northeast U.S. This means seasonably chilly air will stay in place through next week with the occasional clipper-type system moving through. There could be a couple flurries Monday, more scattered flurries next Tuesday, and perhaps the chance at some light snow by the middle of next week. Stay tuned!

