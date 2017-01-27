Restaurant Report: Pink residue, old food, mouse droppings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found pink residue, food that should have been thrown out, and mouse droppings in the latest round of inspections.

University Grille inside Shippen Place Hotel in Shippensburg was out of compliance with 19 violations. The inspection report says management does not have adequate control of food safety. Sanitizer was stored with open food containers, risking contamination, and the inspector made managers throw out containers of soup that were not being stored at safe temperatures. Plus, there were grime deposits and heavy accumulations of grease along with black dust.

Peppermill Restaurant on Wesley Drive in Lower Allen Township was out of compliance with 17 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Food was not being stored at a safe temperature, including butter that had to be thrown out. There was a grease drip risking food contamination, and the soda nozzles had a buildup of food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Johnny Joe’s Sports Bar and Grill in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance for the third time in less than a year, this time with 12 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. There was a buildup of pink residue in the nozzles on the soda guns in the bar, the facility doesn’t have test strips to make sure the sanitizer is strong enough to sanitize but not so strong that it contaminates food, and there was an accumulation of food debris, residue, and static dust.

Fidler & Co. Craft Kitchen on East York Street in Biglerville was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge is not applying food safety in the facility. Sanitizer was stored in a way that was risking food contamination. There was debris under and behind all equipment in the kitchen, walk-in cooler, and produce areas, and there were dried mouse droppings in the kitchen.

Establishments with no violations include All Star Sports Complex in Gettysburg, Stoney Creek Inn in Dauphin, Noodles & Company on Queen Street in York, and Pasta Plus in Ephrata.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

