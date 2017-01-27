Press conference scheduled after report of racial incident at Annville restaurant

Related Coverage Police investigating report of racial incident at Annville restaurant

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, the District Attorney and Annville Police will hold a press conference about the alleged racial incident at “Just Wing It” in Lebanon County.

According to Lebanon Valley College Student Ricky Bugg, he and a friend were at “Just Wing It” over the weekend when the manager used a racial slur and told them to leave.

Bugg says the manager told him he can say what he wants since Trump is the president.

ABC27 stopped by the restaurant and called, but got no answer.

Earlier this week, the Annville Police Department said it was investigating the incident and looking into possible criminal charges.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

