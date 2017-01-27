Police: Restaurant supervisor sexually assaulted minor in restroom

By Published:
matthew_steven_hohrath

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County restaurant supervisor is charged with sex crimes against a juvenile employee.

Matthew S. Hohrath, 23, of Lancaster, forcibly sexually assaulted the girl in a locked restroom at the restaurant on Lincoln Highway East, East Lampeter Township police said.

Police said Hohrath, an acting shift supervisor at the restaurant, admitted to the offenses to investigators.

He is charged with eight sexual assault-related counts including felony charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, false imprisonment of a minor, and unlawful contact with a minor.

He was sent to Lancaster County Prison on $750,000 bail.

