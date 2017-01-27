Police arrest 2nd suspect in Lebanon shooting incident

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a man wanted for a shooting incident in the city three weeks ago.

Ti Vazquez, 22, of Highspire, was taken into custody Friday on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related counts, Lebanon police said. He was placed in the county jail on $1 million bail.

Vazquez and 21-year-old Stacy Taylor are accused of firing shots at North Ninth and Monument streets on the early morning of Jan. 6. No one was injured, but one bullet went through a vehicle windshield and entered the passenger compartment while two people were inside.

Investigators don’t believe it was a random act. They said at least one of the victims is familiar with Taylor and Vazquez.

Another bullet went into an occupied home. Police said the residents do not know Taylor or Vazquez.

Taylor was arrested last week.

