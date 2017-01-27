Pequea Valley coach sexually assaulted 2 students, police say

KINZERS, Pa. (WHTM) – A former coach in the Pequea Valley School District is charged with sex crimes against two 16-year-old students.

Danial R. Miller, 24, of Gap, is accused of having sex on multiple occasions with one of the girls in December and January. He also attempted to have sex with the other girl at a Bloomsburg hotel while attending a wrestling tournament in December, state police in Lancaster said.

Police said Miller also tried to give alcohol and marijuana to the girl at the hotel. She reported the incident to school administrators and her parents.

No sexual interactions occurred on school property, police said.

Miller, who was an assistant junior high wrestling coach, was arraigned Friday on charges of seven charges related to sexual abuse, including felony counts of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

He was released after posting bond on $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 3.

The district attorney’s office said his bail conditions place Miller on house arrest with electronic monitoring and he is barred from having contact with the girls.

A district spokesman said Miller was removed from his coaching duties when the allegations first emerged.

