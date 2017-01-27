Pa. senators seek expanded tax breaks for disabled veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania senators say they’ve introduced legislation calling for a state constitutional amendment to expand property tax exemptions for disabled veterans.

Sens. Randy Vulakovich (R-Allegheny) and Camera Bartolotta (R-Beaver/Greene/Washington) said under their proposal, veterans with at least a 50-percent disability would be exempt from paying part of their property taxes – at a percentage corresponding to their level of disability.

Currently, an honorably discharged veteran must be 100 percent disabled to receive a 100 percent exemption from property taxes.

“Veterans who are determined to be 100 percent disabled will continue to be completely exempted from paying property taxes, while those veterans considered 50 percent disabled would be exempt from paying half of their property taxes,” Vulakovich said in a statement.

The level of disability is determined by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Amendments to the state Constitution must be approved during two consecutive legislative sessions and by voter referendum.

