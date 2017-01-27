Orrstown Bank closing two Carlisle locations

Carlisle, PA (WHTM) – Orrstown Bank announced it is closing its branch on Spring Road in Carlisle and its seasonal facility at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

The branch at 2250 Spring Road will close on April 28. The fairgrounds location, known as the “Car Show” branch, will stop operating on May 18.

In a news release, Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., Orrstown Bank president and CEO, said, “We have three convenient full service branches located in close proximity to the facilities we are closing and much of the customer traffic had migrated to those locations as the market matured. We constantly evaluate all of our delivery channels based on client traffic, demand for loans and deposits, and other industry metrics and trends.”

According to the news release, employees at the locations closing will have the opportunity to work at other branches, based on current vacancies.

