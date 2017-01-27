North Middleton Township looks for fireworks funding support

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) –  North Middleton Township supervisors want to maximize the “bang for their buck” when it comes to supporting July 4th fireworks.

At their workshop meeting Thursday night, supervisors discussed the township’s financial commitment to the annual Summerfair fireworks show. The board said it has received a letter and request from Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott for the township to cover a third of the expense, or roughly $5,000 to $6,000.

The remaining two-third share would be covered by Carlisle and Summerfair sponsors.

The supervisors plan to respond to the Carlisle request, but they say they intend to gauge the interest and financial help other townships can provide before voting on fireworks funding.

