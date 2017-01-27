Mother: Man shot by Shippensburg police ‘ran for his life’

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County District Attorney David Freed says a Shippensburg police officer was justified in shooting a man last month. Jeremiah Metcalf’s mother says there’s more to the story.

“He wasn’t taking medication for like, three weeks,” Kelly Metcalf said. “He was hearing things and everything and stuff like that.”

Kelly Metcalf said her son is schizophrenic and bipolar, among other mental issues. She called us after video from two police cars, released by the district attorney’s office, shows officers found Metcalf half-clothed and sleeping in a parked car.

Investigators say while the officers searched the vehicle for information, Metcalf made a run for it and stole a police SUV. He drove the SUV toward an officer who fired three shots. One shot hit Metcalf in the torso.

“He told the officer he’s not feeling good and he’s hearing voices and everything like that, and could he call a family member? The officers refused,” Kelly Metcalf said.

Freed said officers were following protocol at the scene.

Discussing Metcalf’s mental health condition, Freed said, “none of that comes up when you run someone’s information, so what they found out was that he was DUI suspended, and as they were figuring out what to do is when he ran, jumped in the police car, and took off.”

Freed says the officer feared for his life because the SUV was coming at him, he knew there was a loaded gun in the police SUV, and Metcalf was ignoring police commands.

Video from the SUV’s dash camera does not have sound. Kelly Metcalf says without it, we know nothing.

“The officer threatened him,” she said. “So that’s when Mr. Metcalf ran for his life.”

“There’s no terrible way to say this, that’s just not believable,” Freed responded.

Jeremiah Metcalf is awaiting trial on counts including aggravated assault, theft, receiving stolen property, and fleeing and eluding. He’s in the Cumberland County Prison on $200,000 bail.

