Ex-Harrisburg mayor Stephen Reed avoids prison in Wild West artifacts case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Harrisburg mayor Stephen Reed will avoid prison time after pleading guilty in his public corruption case.

Reed was sentenced Friday in Dauphin County Court to two years of supervised probation. He must also pay a $2,000 fine.

Senior Judge Kevin Hess said Reed’s plea spared the city and county an expensive trial. He said Reed had no prior convictions and revitalized Harrisburg during his time as mayor.

He also cited the former mayor’s battle with cancer and said prison would be “grossly disproportional” to the charges to which Reed pleaded.

Reed pleaded guilty Monday to 20 counts of receiving stolen property.

The state attorney general’s office accused him of using public funds to buy artifacts and collectibles for a failed Wild West and other museums between 1990 and 2010.

All of the charges involve photos or documents. Reed says the items somehow got into the wrong box when he was moving out of the mayor’s office seven years ago.

“I regret very much the whole circumstance,” he told Judge Hess on Friday.

Monday’s plea came before jury selection for his trial on 112 counts of receiving stolen property, as well as one count each of money laundering and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining 94 charges.

The former mayor was charged in July 2015 with nearly 500 counts. A judge later threw out all but 114 counts, saying the others were too old to prosecute.

Reed, a seven-term Democrat, lost the 2009 primary, in part because he’d spent millions of dollars on museum-related artifacts and collectibles.

