Man arrested at Shippensburg Police station after officer spots marijuana bag, second arrest in a week

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Shippensburg Police said a man picking up his property at their station after an earlier arrest for marijuana possession was charged again after an officer spotted a bag containing the drug in plain view sticking out of one of his pockets.

On January 23, Cornelius Brown was charged with driving under the influence and possession with the intent to deliver a large amount of marijuana. Police said they impounded and searched his car. They also confiscated some of his property.

Brown was released on bail Thursday and drove his roommate’s car to the Shippensburg Police Department. Police said when he arrived to get his property, the same officer who arrested him three days before noticed a bag containing marijuana sticking out of one of his pockets.

Brown was transported back to the booking center. He will be charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.

 

