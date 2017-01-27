Man accused in vacuum thefts at Harrisburg-area Target

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man from Jamaica, New York is in Dauphin County Prison, accused of stealing over $2,000 in merchandise from a Target store.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department was called Monday afternoon to the Target on Jonestown Road for a retail theft.

Witnesses told police Leonard William Dixon, 46, stole items from the store, including two robotic vacuum cleaners and clothing. The total value of the items was about $540.

Police were also told by witnesses that Dixon had previously stolen items from the store, including two Roomba vacuums, on Dec. 27. Those vacuum cleaners, on top of other stolen items, were valued at about $1,500, according to police.

Dixon was arrested and charged with one count of felony retail theft, one count of misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was unable to post $10,000 straight bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...