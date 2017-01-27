LGBT leaders, supporters express concern for the future

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of people took part Thursday night in the 10th annual Central Pennsylvania Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Dinner at the Hershey Country Club.

The event recognizes businesses that support LGBT rights.

Ted Martin with Equality PA says a lot of progress has been made, but there is still more work to be done.

“Pennsylvania remains the only state in the northeast region where you can still fire someone for being gay,” Martin said. “In 2017, you can still be evicted and be denied a public accommodation.”

Harry Young is the President and CEO of the Central Pennsylvania Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. He says President Trump will nominate the next Supreme Court Justice, and that could lead to major changes.

“We understand that some of the victories that have been fought for and secured, are not necessarily so secure,” Young said. “No matter who is in office, we have to stand up for what is right.”

Young says he is optimistic that over time people will change.

“It takes familiarity,” Young said. “People become more comfortable when they realize they share the same interests.”

