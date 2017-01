LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) Lancaster Police said one person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing.

It happened along the first block of Coral Street Friday morning around 1:30.

Police said the victim was an adult. Investigators did not release the name or gender of the victim.

No arrests have been made. The condition of the victim is not known.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...