Lancaster County man jailed for 7th DUI conviction

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to five years in prison for his seventh DUI conviction.

Jeff Depoe, 48, of New Providence, pleaded guilty earlier this month and was sentenced in Lancaster County Court to a 2-to-5-year term for impaired driving and a consecutive 3-month term for driving with a suspended license, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Authorities said Depoe, who had six prior DUI convictions since 1993, failed field sobriety tests and refused a breath test in June 2015 after park rangers stopped his swerving vehicle in West Lampeter Township.

The district attorney’s office said only one previous DUI conviction, one in 2006, factored into the latest sentence because it happened within 10 years of the 2015 arrest.

