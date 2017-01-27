IKEA recalls beach chairs after injuries, amputations

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – IKEA has recalled more than 33,000 beach chairs after 10 people were injured, including six who had fingertips amputated when the chairs suddenly collapsed.

The recall involves IKEA’s foldable MYSINGSÖ beach chairs with a wood base and an attached polyester fabric seat.

The chairs were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online from February 2013 through December 2016 for about $25.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says owners should stop using the chairs and return them to any IKEA store for a free replacement or full refund.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...