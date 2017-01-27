Harrisburg terror suspect to plead guilty

Harrisburg, PA (WHTM) – Court documents indicate Jalil Aziz, a Harrisburg man facing terrorism charges, will plead guilty to two counts.

At a hearing in Federal Court on Monday, Aziz is expected to plead guilty to a count of conspiracy to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. That charge comes with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Aziz will also admit to transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure. He faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for that charge.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors will drop two other terror related charges.

Aziz, 20, was scheduled to go on trial Feb. 6 on charges he tried to provide support to the Islamic State group and used Twitter to spread the group’s propaganda and to advocate violence against the United States. According to charging documents, he also tried to help others travel to ISIS-controlled territory to fight for the group.

Prosecutors allege he tweeted the names, addresses, photographs and military branches of about 100 service members with statements such as “kill them in their own lands” and “behead them in their own homes.”

Authorities also suspect Aziz may have been plotting an attack before his arrest in December 2015. They said a backpack in his closet had five high-capacity magazines loaded with ammunition, a modified kitchen knife, a thumb drive, medication and a balaclava.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...