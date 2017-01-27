Ground “Dog” Day with Shipoke Sheena

Grounddog Day is a unique take on Groundhog Day. Instead of a groundhog, the event features a dog in a bear costume. We named her Shipoke Sheena; and, unlike Phil, she makes her predictions ‘telepathically’ with her friends in Shipoke. Of course, it is less about the weather and more about bringing people together to celebrate central PA.

The ceremony will take place February 4 at 11 am on the corner of Conoy and Race street. There will be coffee and donuts, music, a social hour, and children’s program.

Learn more online or in the segment above.

