DA: Shippensburg police officer justified in shooting

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County District Attorney David Freed says a Shippensburg police officer was justified in shooting a man last month.

Freed said the officer feared for his life when Jeremiah Metcalf drove a stolen police SUV directly toward him.

Jeremiah L. Metcalf (submitted)
Metcalf, 37, of Shippensburg, was parked on private property at the McCune Lumber Company on Dec. 9. After officers asked him to step out of his car, police said Metcalf jumped in the marked SUV and drove at the officer.

The officer fired his gun and hit Metcalf, who then fled over a mile to Southampton Township, Franklin County.

Metcalf is in the Cumberland County Prison on $200,000 bail. He’s awaiting trial on counts including aggravated assault, theft, receiving stolen property, and fleeing and eluding.

