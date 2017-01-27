DA: Killing of suspect in trooper’s murder appears justified

Jason Robison
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A prosecutor says a preliminary review indicates police were justified in fatally shooting a man suspected of killing a Pennsylvania state trooper.

Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith said Friday he’s not sure when his review of facts surrounding the killings of Trooper Landon Weaver and 32-year-old suspect Jason Robison will be complete.

(Pennsylvania State Police)
State police have said Robison shot Weaver on Dec. 30 while the trooper was questioning Robison about the possible violation of a protective order.

Police have said they tracked Robison to a central Pennsylvania mobile home the next day and shot him after he made threats and didn’t comply with commands.

Weaver was 23 years old and had been a trooper for about a year.

